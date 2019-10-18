1st specially-abled Kashmiri baskeball player

Meet Ishrat Rashid, the first Kashmiri specially-abled Basketball player who got selected in International Wheelchair Basketball Tournament. Ishrat Rashid said that she would want every girl to come out of their homes chaise their dreams. Ishrat injured her spinal cord in an accident in 2016.

After the accident, she was bedridden for eight months. She eventually joined the Voluntary Medicare Society in Srinagar, where she was introduced to wheelchair basketball. Since then, she found her purpose in life. The Thailand Wheelchair Basketball Association is hosting the IWBF 2019 Asia Oceania Championship.

Fifteen countries from the Asia Oceania region will be represented at the IWBF 2019 Asia Oceania Championships that will be held in Thailand's Pattaya. The Wheelchair Basketball tournament will be a grand event featuring fourteen men's teams, eight women's teams and will be held from 29 November till 7 December.