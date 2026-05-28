Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

24/7 digital 'superfans' rewriting sports marketing rules: Google India

A staggering 96 per cent of Indian cricket viewers are on YouTube.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 06:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2026, 06:09 IST
Sports NewsCricketGoogleIndian Premier LeagueIPLDigital

Follow us on :

Follow Us