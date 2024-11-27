Home
5 SGAs barred from IGU election process

This was following an order issued by Justice OP Garg, former judge High Court Allahabad and the Returning Officer of the IGU elections. This was based on a complaint from Shyam Sunder, one of the IGU council members.
Hita Prakash
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 19:55 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 19:55 IST
Sports NewsGolf

