A greenkeeper’s way to handsome greenbacks

“From monitoring the moisture on the greens regularly to maintain its texture, spotting and getting rid of turf disease, reducing water/ pesticide usage, changing the tee and pin positions are some of my responsibilities.” Born in Pahiatua, a small town of around 3,000 people in the south-eastern part of North Island of the nation, McLean was a golfer himself when an opportunity to become a greenkeeper came by at the local club he played in his hometown. Taking it up part-time, the then 16-year-old McLean fell completely in love with the job of maintaining a golf course. After working at courses in Australia and the United Kingdom where he also assisted in course construction with JCB excavators and builders, the Kiwi landed at Delhi Golf Club (DGC) in November 2020.