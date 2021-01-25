A 'low-key' Derby in store

Derby days are one of the most sought after events in the city. While some of the best horses in the country go for glory, setting the railbirds' pulse racing, the fashionistas and socialites provide a touch of glamour to the occasion. The Bangalore Winter Derby on Tuesday, however, will be a very ‘low-key affair’.

The Bangalore Turf Club won’t be buzzing with glamazons and other regulars, the attendance limited to a few hundreds as the club, financially hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, looks to follow all the SOPs issued by the state and central government.

But BTC is happy just to be in a position to conduct a prestigious event like this.

Club chairman Vinod Sivappa thanked the UB Group for coming on board in difficult times. “UB is synonymous with the Summer Derby. It didn’t happen last year and we approached them for the Winter Derby. They instantly accepted. Thanks to them for coming at short notice.”

Harimohan Naidu, former BTC chairman and current managing committee member, agreed this wasn't going to be like any other derby.

"There won’t by any glitz or glamour because of the pandemic. We are going to seriously restrict the crowd flow. UB Group, the sponsors of the main event, have asked for 75 passes. We have granted passes to 100 BTC members and a few punters. That apart the trainers and jockeys will be in attendance. There won’t be any regular fans or bookies.

“We would have loved to go big considering the Summer Derby – one of the biggest races in the Indian calendar – was cancelled last year because of Covid. But the pandemic is still on and we don’t want to take any chances that will show us in a bad light and attract censure. We have instructed all our invitees on the protocols to be followed inside the club premises. It will be a very low-key affair.”