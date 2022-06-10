Aamir Khan to visit Haryana for Khelo India Youth Games

Aamir Khan to visit Haryana for Khelo India Youth Games 2022

Aamir will be present there as a celebrity guest and will be seen addressing the young athletes across schools and colleges of India

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 10 2022, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 16:23 ist
Aamir Khan. Credit: Getty images

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to leave for Panchkula, Haryana to attend the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 on Sunday.

Aamir will be present there as a celebrity guest and will be seen addressing the young athletes across schools and colleges of India. Aamir's presence will boost enthusiasm and help in recognition of the talent present there. This is the first time Khan is going back to Haryana after his wrestling movie 'Dangal'.

This is not the first time that Aamir has shown enthusiasm for grassroot sports. From wrestling, and table tennis to cricket, the star is often seen indulging in different types of sports.

Back in 2016, Aamir introduced the story of Geeta and Babita Phogat through 'Dangal'.

Recently, the star hosted the finale of the IPL and proved his zeal for sports. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is gearing up for release on August 11.

