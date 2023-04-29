Abhilash Tomy finishes second in Golden Globe Race

Abhilash Tomy finishes second in Golden Globe Race

Tomy took 236 days and was among the 16 who set sail and he finished second when his boat - Bayanat reached the French Coast at 10.30 am IST

IANS
IANS, Kochi,
  • Apr 29 2023, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 13:14 ist
Abhilash Tomy. Credit: AFP File Photo

A decade after his solo mission circumnavigating the globe non-stop on a boat powered by winds, 43-year-old Kochi resident and former naval officer Abhilash Tomy on Saturday wrote himself into record books when he finished second in what is billed as the toughest and most dangerous sailing tournament - the Golden Globe Race (GGR).

He has become the first Asian to have achieved this feat.

Tomy took 236 days and was among the 16 who set sail and he finished second when his boat - Bayanat reached the French Coast at 10.30 am IST.

Only two, including Tomy, have completed the race which saw him circumnavigate more than 48,000 kilometres in the high seas.

Incidentally, this feat was achieved by him after his previous attempt had to be aborted six years back when he suffered a serious injury.

Watching the news was his father VC Tomy, also a retired naval officer, who said this time his only advice to his son was to try to simply complete the race.

"I had told him not to be worried about the position, instead complete the race and that has happened and am really excited and happy," said his father.

Tomy added that it's been over eight months since his son began this enduring trip and there has been no contact with him, but every day he used to sleep only after reading the daily update report of the race from the organisers.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Sailing
Abhilash Tomy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Abhilash Tomy finishes second in Golden Globe Race

Abhilash Tomy finishes second in Golden Globe Race

New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird

New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird

Pampered summers

Pampered summers

From Allahabad to Prayagraj

From Allahabad to Prayagraj

Making history of Hanuman

Making history of Hanuman

Bihar: 56 transgenders among constables to be recruited

Bihar: 56 transgenders among constables to be recruited

AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security

AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security

Lankan dancers wow Bengaluru in tourism roadshow

Lankan dancers wow Bengaluru in tourism roadshow

DH Toon | Snake's side of the story

DH Toon | Snake's side of the story

 