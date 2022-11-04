Adit, Nihaal shine in third leg of US Kids Golf India

Adit Veeramachaneni of Bengaluru landed three eagles in a superb winning effort of 7-under 65 in third leg of the US Kids Golf India at the links style Golden Greens here. Adit, winner of the first two legs of the India series, thus completed a treble in the U-9 category.

Adit was one of the five players in the boys section to complete a hat-trick of wins on Thursday. Two other players in the girls section also completed a similar feat of three wins in three starts.

Among the outstanding performances in the third leg was Nihaal Cheema in the boys U-6 category. He carded an incredible six birdies in his nine-hole competition for a 6-under 30 score.

Divjot Singh, playing in the boys U-7 category, gave the US Kids Golf India Series a milestone moment by holing his second shot at the 275-yard Par-5 fifth hole for the Tour's first-ever albatross in India.

Divjot's second shot from just over 100 yards disappeared into the hole sparking off a big celebration. Divjot also avenged the defeat he had suffered earlier at the hands of Kabir Goyal, who finished second this time.

The six winners shooting under par scores at the Golden Greens included Nihaal (boys U-6), Divjot (boys U-7), Adit (boys U-9) and Armin Paul Singh (boys U-12), Amaira Gulati (girls U-8) and Shambhavi Chaturvedi (girls 11-12). Arnav Kumar boys U-9), runner-up in U-9 section, also shot 1-under.

The players completing a treble were Nihaal (boys U-6), Jot Sarup Singh (boys U-8), Adit (boys U-9), Chaitanya Pandey (boys U-11) and Manyaveer Bhadoo (boys 15-18).

Among girls, Lucknow's Amaira (U-8) and Gurgaon's Mahreen Bhatia (girls 13-14) made it three in a row.