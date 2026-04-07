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Cue Sports | Pankaj Advani blazes a trail in pool too

The next challenge for Advani is the IBSF World Billiards Championships in Carlow, Ireland from April 24-29.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 20:44 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 20:44 IST
Sports NewsPankaj AdvaniSnookerAdvaniIBSF World Billiards ChampionshipCue Sports

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