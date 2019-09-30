AFI ban hits Karnataka athletes hard

The Athletics Federation of India’s decision to suspend the Karnataka Athletics Association (KAA) from the Open Nationals has left scores of state athletes in the lurch. While some of them are looking to represent other states to compete in the annual event, AFI president Adille Sumariwalla felt such a possibility wasn’t feasible at the moment.

The AFI on Saturday banned KAA from participating in the Open Nationals as a punishment for state body’s refusal to host the event at the “last minute”. The KAA had withdrawn, citing the poor state of synthetic track at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

“Here we are talking about Karnataka athletes but at the last minute if they (KAA) cancel, all athletes in the country get affected,” Sumariwala, who is in Doha, told DH. “If India gets suspended from the Olympics, will the athletes be allowed to participate? I want them to bring pressure on the state association. If the officials are not responsible they must get out.”

He said the athletes’ fate isn’t a matter of immediate concern. “That is a separate issue but I want the athletes to throw these people out who are playing with their lives.”