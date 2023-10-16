After decades of wait, squash's inclusion in Olympics forces Ghosal to rethink his future plans

"I need to sit down and figure it out how to go about it. If it wasn't for today's monumental development, there was no chance that I would carry on at 42 but now I am sure there are others who would be 40-year-olds like me who would consider carrying on till the Olympics."

Ghosal, who won an individual silver and team gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games recently, said he needs to assess if competing at LA28 is realistically possible.