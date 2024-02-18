AIFF names 23-member squad for Turkish Women's Cup

AIFF Acting Secretary General M Satyanarayan said, "Our Senior Women's National Team are going to play for the first time after the Olympic Qualifiers, which makes the Turkish Women's Cup an important tournament for us. The players have had a week-long preparation (camp in Bengaluru) before flying off to Turkey."

Estonia (February 21), Hong Kong (February 24) and Kosovo (February 27) are the Blue Tigresses' opponents in the four-team tournament, which will be held in a round-robin format.