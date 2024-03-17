Alcaraz rallies to beat Sinner and reach Indian Wells final

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz came from behind to beat Jannik Sinner 1-6 6-3 6-2 on Saturday to reach the Indian Wells final and end the Italian's winning streak at 16 matches.

Australian Open champion Sinner has been the hottest player on tour this year and looked poised to run away with the match when the Spaniard's forehand went long to end the 34-minute opening set, which was halted by a three-hour rain delay.

Alcaraz would finally break serve with a powerful forehand that set up a put-away volley for a 3-1 second set lead and hit a drop shot even the speedy Sinner did not try to race down to force a decider between the young rivals.