Aldrin backs Indian defence to come good at WC

One of the biggest worries, and the one that has been persisting for a long time, for the Indian hockey team has been defending at the death. There have been multiple instances when they have conceded goals in the final 10 minutes to snatch defeat from the hands of victory.

While the regularity of such mishaps has reduced with the current defenders showing good tactical acumen in maintaining their shape and composure, there are those odd games when it comes apart, especially against big teams. Like it happened in the opening match of the Australia tour where they lost 4-5 in the first Test.

The defence will face a test of character in the upcoming World Cup in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar, and former ace India defender Anil Aldrin exuded confidence in hosts' defending abilities.

“It’s been going both ways,” the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games gold medal winner told DH when asked specifically about the problem of conceding late goals.

“I think India has scored late goals. I think hockey has evolved into such a game that you just cannot say that I’m two goals up and relax because in three minutes the opposition can score two goals. All teams are facing this issue and very often the team that just relaxes or makes a silly error ends up paying the price. I don’t think we need to worry too much about India’s tendency to concede late goals. I think India would have made plans for that.”

Although India lost the five-match Test series against Australia in Adelaide 1-4, Aldrin, referred to as the ‘Wall of India hockey’ in his playing days owing to his no-nonsense defending skills, felt the tour was the best preparatory exercise the team could have got.

“I think the Australian tour was the perfect practice. The good thing is even the second goalkeeper is doing really well and Harmanpreet Singh is firing all cylinders. The midfield is a little hesitant still but I think they will have ironed out those flaws. Playing Australia before a World Cup is an eye-opener and it’s the best preparation they could have asked for.”

India have named in-form drag-flicker Harmanpreet as the captain for the World Cup. The 26-year-old is one of the most feared penalty corner specialists and with his defence also being strong, he’s moved above midfielder and former skipper Manpreet Singh in the leadership pecking order.

Aldrin, now working with Vidyashilp Academy in a leadership role, felt depending too much on Harmanpreet could be counter-productive for India. “Having an in-form drag-flicker is a great advantage for the team. I’m sure they must have made alternative plans also. You never know, on a particular day Harmanpreet may not click.”