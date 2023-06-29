Anand’s global success revolutionised chess in India

It has been an interesting journey. I played my first tournament in 1971 and my first world junior championships in 1975. At that time an Indian finishing with 7.5 points out of 13 was considered a great result. We were not really looking at winning medals. Then the tradition of conducting tournaments in India began with the first international event held in Trichy in 1978 with other cities following suit (Bengaluru in 1981, Delhi and Mumbai in 1984). This brought in the possibility of interacting with foreign players and to watch them prepare and play.

The biggest watershed moment happened when a genius called Viswanathan Anand came along, who without any experience started winning tournaments. As a 15-year-old IM, Anand defeated the British GM Jonathan Mestel in 1985.

Anand had consumed less than 10 mins while the Brit took 2 hours 30 mins. BBC interviewed Vishy, which was his first, and they named him the ‘Lightning Kid’.

The magic year for Indian chess came in 1987 when Anand became the first Asian to be crowned the world junior champion.

With his success coming after the cricket team’s 1983 WC triumph, it revolutionalised sport in India. More people took to chess by the end of the 90s and most of the best ones now were all born after 2000. We witnessed the gradual impact of what Anand was achieving. It gave a sense of belief among Indians that we can make it big in sport without any background or access to great coaching.

(As told by Pravin Thipsay to Hita Prakash)