Anju Bobby George crowned Woman of the Year by World Athletics

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 02 2021, 08:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 08:51 ist
Credit: Twitter/@WorldAthletics

World Athletics has awarded sprinter Anju Bobby George as Woman of the Year 2021 for her efforts in advancing the sport in India as well as inspiring more women to follow in her footsteps make her more than a worthy recipient of this year's award.

"Truly humbled and honoured to be awarded Woman of the Year by @WorldAthletics. There is no better feeling than to wake up everyday and give back to the sport, allowing it to enable and empower young girls! Thank you for recognising my efforts. Smiling face with smiling eyesSmiling face with smiling eyes," George said in a tweet. 

