Another gold for India as Dipika Pallikal, Harinder Pal Sandhu win squash final at Asian Games

India's Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu won the squash mixed doubles gold at the Asian Games after warding off a last minute challenge from their Malaysian opponents in the final here on Thursday.

The Indians eked out a 11-10 11-10 win over Aifa Binti Azman and Mohammad Syafiq Bin Mohd Kamal in 35 minutes.

Cruising to an easy win at one point, the Indians seemingly lost concentration, giving away easy points in the second game.