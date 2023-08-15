Aravindh, the unsung hero of Indian chess

The 2022 FIDE Olympiad in Mahabalipuram was a dream come true for every Indian chess fan. While India got to field two teams as the host nation, a third one came their way as there were an odd number of teams. That meant top 15 players by FIDE rating (16 as Vishwanathan Anand opted out) would play for India A,B and C. However, as luck would have it, he missed out of the third team by a whisker, being edged out by GM Abhimanyu Puranik. In spite of the personal disappointment, he was happy that his friend could make it. A true champion off the board too!