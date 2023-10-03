Asian Games Live Updates: India win bronze in men's canoe double 1000 m event, medal tally at 61

In a nail-biting showdown, Jyothi Surekha Vennam advances to the final, defeating Aditi Gopichand by a scoreline of 146-149.
Aditi was leading until the 12th shot with a scoreline of 120-119, but a crucial 7-pointer in her 13th arrow set the stage for Jyothi's comeback. She will play for Bronze
Athletics Update
Chanda finishes 1st in her heat with a timing of 2.07.38.
Harmilan Bains finishes 1st in her heat with a timing of 2.06.62.
With this, both Indian athletes qualify for the 800-meter final.
Team India finished first in the heats with a timing of 3.03.81 and qualified for the final.
Aditi Gopichand Swami shattered the Asian Games record score twice in the Individual Women Compound Event under 15 arrows at the Asian Games 2022! She scored a remarkable 149 during both her Round of 32 match yesterday and her QF match today against Adel from Kazakhstan!
India's medal tally touched the 60 mark on Day 9 as the country added seven more medals to its tally. Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase), Ancy Sojan (women's long jump) and the mixed 4X400m relay team clinched silver, while men's and women's rollerskating teams alongside women's TT doubles and Priti in long jump bagged the bronze medal. India currently sits fourth on the medal tally.
The Indian men crushed Kyrgyzstan 3.5-0.5 while the women tasted their first defeat in the fourth round of the chess competition of the Asian Games here on Monday.
While the top-seeded men's team saw their top players D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi and P Harikrishna register victories, Arjun Erigaisi could only manage a draw in his match.
