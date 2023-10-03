Home
Homesportsother sports

LIVE
Asian Games Live Updates: India win bronze in men's canoe double 1000 m event, medal tally at 61

India's medal tally is currently at 61 as the country has 13 gold, 24 silver and 24 bronze so far. Archer Aditi Gopichand Swami shattered the Asian Games record score twice in the Individual Women Compound Event under 15 arrows at the Asian Games 2022. First archery medal is assured as Aditi and Jyothi move a step closer to gold as they proceed to the semis. Track the latest updates from the 19th Asian Games, only with DH!
Last Updated 03 October 2023, 03:50 IST

03:0403 Oct 2023

India win bronze in men's canoe double 1000 m event, medal tally at 61

03:1103 Oct 2023

India's Ancy Sojan Edappilly, Silver medallist of the women's long jump final event

02:4303 Oct 2023

First archery medal assured as Aditi and Jyothi move a step closer to gold

03:4903 Oct 2023

Archery Women's Compound Individual Semifinal Update: Jyothi Surekha into the final, Aditi to complete for bronze

In a nail-biting showdown, Jyothi Surekha Vennam advances to the final, defeating Aditi Gopichand by a scoreline of 146-149.

Aditi was leading until the 12th shot with a scoreline of 120-119, but a crucial 7-pointer in her 13th arrow set the stage for Jyothi's comeback. She will play for Bronze

03:4003 Oct 2023

India to play finals in Men’s 4X400m relay and women's 800 m race

Athletics Update

Women's 800m

Chanda finishes 1st in her heat with a timing of 2.07.38.

Harmilan Bains finishes 1st in her heat with a timing of 2.06.62.

With this, both Indian athletes qualify for the 800-meter final.

Men’s 4X400m relay

Team India finished first in the heats with a timing of 3.03.81 and qualified for the final.

03:0403 Oct 2023

India win bronze in men's canoe double 1000 m event, medal tally at 61

03:1103 Oct 2023

India's Ancy Sojan Edappilly, Silver medallist of the women's long jump final event

Credit: PTI Photo

02:4303 Oct 2023

List of all the gold events scheduled today

02:4303 Oct 2023

Medal standings of Hangzhou Asian Games for Oct. 2, India on number 4

Credit: X/@19thAGofficial

02:4303 Oct 2023

First archery medal assured as Aditi and Jyothi move a step closer to gold

02:4303 Oct 2023

Aditi Gopichand making history

Aditi Gopichand Swami shattered the Asian Games record score twice in the Individual Women Compound Event under 15 arrows at the Asian Games 2022! She scored a remarkable 149 during both her Round of 32 match yesterday and her QF match today against Adel from Kazakhstan!

02:2903 Oct 2023

Wrapup of yesterday's games

India's medal tally touched the 60 mark on Day 9 as the country added seven more medals to its tally. Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase), Ancy Sojan (women's long jump) and the mixed 4X400m relay team clinched silver, while men's and women's rollerskating teams alongside women's TT doubles and Priti in long jump bagged the bronze medal. India currently sits fourth on the medal tally.

02:2903 Oct 2023

Yesterday's chess highlight: Mixed fortunes for Indian chess teams in Round 4

The Indian men crushed Kyrgyzstan 3.5-0.5 while the women tasted their first defeat in the fourth round of the chess competition of the Asian Games here on Monday.


While the top-seeded men's team saw their top players D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi and P Harikrishna register victories, Arjun Erigaisi could only manage a draw in his match.

Read more 

(Published 03 October 2023, 02:43 IST)
