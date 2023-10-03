Asian Games Live Updates: India win bronze in men's canoe double 1000 m event, medal tally at 61

India's medal tally is currently at 61 as the country has 13 gold, 24 silver and 24 bronze so far. Archer Aditi Gopichand Swami shattered the Asian Games record score twice in the Individual Women Compound Event under 15 arrows at the Asian Games 2022. First archery medal is assured as Aditi and Jyothi move a step closer to gold as they proceed to the semis. Track the latest updates from the 19th Asian Games, only with DH!