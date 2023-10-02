Asian Games Live Updates: India's Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee sign off with bronze medal in women's doubles table tennis
India has so far bagged 55 medals at Asian Games in Hangzhou. Out of the 53, 13 are gold, 21 are silver and there are 19 bronze medals. Stay tuned to DH's live coverage of Asian Games 22 for all the latest updates!
India clinches broze in Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race at Asian Games
05:2502 Oct 2023
India bags bronze in Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race
05:2502 Oct 2023
Asian Games: Jyoti, Chauhan lose quarterfinals, India return empty-handed in kurash
06:0702 Oct 2023
India's Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee sign off with bronze medal in women's doubles table tennis at Asian Games
05:5102 Oct 2023
Tejaswin stays overall 5th in decathlon, Vithya equals PT Usha's national record in women's 400m hurdle
India's Tejaswin Shankar produced a season best effort in shot put to be placed fifth in the overall standings with two events left in men's decathlon at the Asian Games here on Monday. The 24-year-old, who had won a bronze at the Commonwealth Games in high jump last year, came up with an effort of 13.39m in shot put to be at the fifth place. He also produced a personal best effort of 11.12m to register a fourth place finish in the 100m race, while topping the standings in long jump with an effort of 7.37m.
05:2902 Oct 2023
Das-Ankita fight back to oust Malaysia; Indian archers make quarters in four events
The Indian recurve mixed pair archery duo of Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat showed tenacity to defeat Malayasia in a three-setter and sail into quarterfinals at the Asian Games here on Monday.
𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗭𝗘 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗜𝗡 𝗥𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗦 🛼
Heartiest congratulations to Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu, and Aarathy Kasturi Raj on their outstanding performance that secured them a bronze in Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race at Asian Games