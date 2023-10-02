Home
other sports

LIVE
Asian Games Live Updates: India's Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee sign off with bronze medal in women's doubles table tennis

India has so far bagged 55 medals at Asian Games in Hangzhou. Out of the 53, 13 are gold, 21 are silver and there are 19 bronze medals. Stay tuned to DH's live coverage of Asian Games 22 for all the latest updates!
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 06:10 IST

Highlights
05:2502 Oct 2023

India clinches broze in Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race at Asian Games

05:2502 Oct 2023

India bags bronze in Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race

05:2502 Oct 2023

Asian Games: Jyoti, Chauhan lose quarterfinals, India return empty-handed in kurash

06:0702 Oct 2023

India's Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee sign off with bronze medal in women's doubles table tennis at Asian Games

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee</p></div>

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee

Credit: PTI Photo

05:5102 Oct 2023

Tejaswin stays overall 5th in decathlon, Vithya equals PT Usha's national record in women's 400m hurdle

India's Tejaswin Shankar produced a season best effort in shot put to be placed fifth in the overall standings with two events left in men's decathlon at the Asian Games here on Monday. The 24-year-old, who had won a bronze at the Commonwealth Games in high jump last year, came up with an effort of 13.39m in shot put to be at the fifth place. He also produced a personal best effort of 11.12m to register a fourth place finish in the 100m race, while topping the standings in long jump with an effort of 7.37m.

05:2902 Oct 2023

Das-Ankita fight back to oust Malaysia; Indian archers make quarters in four events

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Atanu Das.</p></div>

Atanu Das.

Credit: Reuters

The Indian recurve mixed pair archery duo of Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat showed tenacity to defeat Malayasia in a three-setter and sail into quarterfinals at the Asian Games here on Monday.

05:2502 Oct 2023

India clinches broze in Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race at Asian Games

05:2502 Oct 2023

India bags bronze in Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race

05:2502 Oct 2023

Medal Standings at the 19th Asian Games as on Oct 1

05:2502 Oct 2023

List of all the gold medal events scheduled for the day

05:2502 Oct 2023

Asian Games: Jyoti, Chauhan lose quarterfinals, India return empty-handed in kurash

The Indian campaign in kurash ended without any medal at the Asian Games with Jyoti Tokas and Yash Kumar Chauhan enduring one-sided losses in their respective quarterfinals today.

05:2502 Oct 2023

Indian Men's Kabaddi Team all set to conquer Asian Games 2022 tomorrow!

(Published 02 October 2023, 05:25 IST)
Sports NewsAsian Games

