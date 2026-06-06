Asian Games gold medallist Prathamesh Jawkar accepts 2-year ban for 3 whereabouts failures: ITA

<p>New Delhi: Asian Games compound team event gold winner archer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/indian-archer-prathamesh-jawkar-signs-off-with-silver-at-world-cup-final-verma-aditi-jyothi-falter-2680282">Prathamesh Jawkar</a> has accepted a two-year ban for three whereabouts failures last year, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said.</p><p>Prathamesh, a part of the 2022 Asian Games compound team gold winning trio that includes Ojas Pravin Deotale and Abhishek Verma, committed three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period.</p><p>He was not named in the 12-member Indian archery squad for the Asian Games in Japan in September-October.</p><p>"The ITA reports that archer Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar has agreed to the consequences imposed for his ADRV under Article 2.4 of the WA anti-doping rules," the ITA, which looks after anti-doping-related matters on behalf of World Archery, said in a statement.</p><p>"...The athlete did not challenge the ADRV and agreed with the consequences proposed by the ITA. Accordingly, the case was resolved via an acceptance of consequences.</p><p>"The athlete's period of ineligibility is from 19 April 2026 until 18 April 2028. Additionally, all of the athlete's individual competitive results from 1 October 2025 onwards are disqualified including forfeiture of medals, points and prizes."</p>.Four Indian athletes receive reduced bans from NADA after early admission of offence.<p>The decision can be challenged before the appeals division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport by the parties with a right of appeal in accordance with Article 13.2.3 of the World Archery anti-doping rules.</p><p>Athletes included in a Registered Testing Pool (RTP), such as Prathamesh, have the obligation to provide daily whereabouts as well as a specific daily 60-minute time slot where they will be available for testing.</p><p>The purpose is to allow anti-doping organisations to locate athletes for unannounced out-of-competition testing.</p><p>Any combination of three missed tests (which relate to the athletes' unavailability with respect to their 60-minute time slot) and/or filing failures (which are caused by the athletes' failure to provide accurate whereabouts) committed within a twelve-month period amount to an ADRV as per article 2.4 of the WA anti-doping rules and World Anti-Doping Code.</p><p>The 22-year-old Prathamesh had also won a gold each in the individual and team event at the Shanghai and Paris World Cups respectively in 2023.</p>