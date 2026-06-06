Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Asian Games gold medallist Prathamesh Jawkar accepts 2-year ban for 3 whereabouts failures: ITA

Prathamesh, a part of the 2022 Asian Games compound team gold winning trio that includes Ojas Pravin Deotale and Abhishek Verma, committed three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 11:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 June 2026, 11:18 IST
sportsSports NewsAsian Gamesarchery

Follow us on :

Follow Us