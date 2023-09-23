Swinging it right

“I was in the IGU’s (Indian Golf Union) junior committee member and was there as an observer for the junior event and Vijay as the coach of many kids participating,” begins Irani, an industrialist and an avid golfer and administrator. “We came up with a plan. First, to get all the golf clubs in South India to start a junior programme. Second, to start a tournament circuit. Third, to conduct high performance camps for the ones showing promise. When Mr Dilip Thomas (the then council member of IGU and a promoter of golf) heard about it, he jumped in to sponsor the entire tour,” he recollects.