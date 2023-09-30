Home
sports other sports

Asian Games: Kartik wins silver, Gulveer claims bronze for India in 10000m

Both the Indians sneaked into medal contention in the last 100 metres after three of the fellow competitors fell in succession after bumping into each other.
Last Updated 30 September 2023, 15:00 IST

Indian long-distance runners Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively in the men's 10000m race at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

Kartik won the silver with a timing of 28:15.38s while Gulveer clocked 28:17.21s to claim the bronze.

Birhanu Yemataw Balew of Bahrain won the gold medal with a timing of 28:13.62 seconds.

(Published 30 September 2023, 15:00 IST)
Sports NewsAsian Games

