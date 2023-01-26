Asian Olympic chiefs say Russians can take part in Asian Games

Russian and Belarusian athletes will be able to compete in this year's Asian Games despite the invasion of Ukraine, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said on Thursday.

The International Olympic Committee had said on Wednesday a return for Russians at the 2024 Paris Games should be "further explored" despite calls from Ukraine for them to be banned.

"All athletes, regardless of their nationality or the passport they hold, should be able to compete in sports competitions," the OCA said in a statement.