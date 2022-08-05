At 75, Scotland's George Miller becomes oldest medallist in CWG history

At 75, Scot becomes oldest medallist in CWG history

The team, lead Melanie Innes, her director Miller and skip director Sarah Jane, scripted Scotland's 16-9 victory over Wales to win gold in the para mixed pairs

PTI
PTI, Birmingham,
  Aug 05 2022, 22:20 ist
  updated: Aug 05 2022, 22:53 ist
Scotland's George Miller. Credit: Screengrab: Twitter/@thecgf

George Miller, 75 years and eights months old, on Friday became the oldest player to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games when he bagged the mixed pairs gold in lawn bowls for Scotland.

The team, lead Melanie Innes, her director Miller and skip director Sarah Jane, scripted Scotland's 16-9 victory over Wales to win gold in the para mixed pairs B2/B3 at Victoria Park here.

"I think Rosemary is quite pleased," said Miller, while replacing teammate Rosemary Lenton as the oldest gold medal winner in Commonwealth Games history:

On his message to older people who might want to get involved in the sport:

"Bowls is quite easy for older people but any sport, walking, football, rugby, you name it, get out there, exercise, play games. Competing is brilliant whatever age you are," he said.

