Atlanta Falcons close practice facility after positive Covid-19 tests

Reuters
  • Oct 15 2020, 20:06 ist
The Atlanta Falcons shut down their practice facility on Thursday after four members of the team produced positive Covid-19 tests, ESPN reported.

The National Football League said it could not confirm the reports when contacted by Reuters.

The Falcons had implemented the NFL's intensive Covid-19 protocol on Wednesday after placing rookie defensive tackle ﻿Marlon Davidson﻿ on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

Atlanta players will now undergo daily testing, have virtual meetings and wear mandatory protective personal equipment, including masks, during practice.

