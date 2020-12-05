Australia and Argentina draw 16-16 in Tri Nations

The Wallabies needed to earn a bonus point and crush the Pumas by an unlikely 101 points to overhaul the All Blacks in the tournament's final game

AFP
AFP, Sydney,
  • Dec 05 2020, 17:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 17:17 ist
Australia's James O'Connor tries to dodge Argentina's Francisco Gomez Kodela Facundo Isa. Credit: AFP Photo

Reece Hodge missed a last-gasp penalty that would have won the game as Australia drew with a weakened Argentina Saturday, a result that rubber-stamped New Zealand as Tri Nations champions.

The match ended 16-16, a fortnight after the two teams played out 15-all draw with Hodge also missing a penalty in the dying seconds of that clash.

The Wallabies needed to earn a bonus point and crush the Pumas by an unlikely 101 points to overhaul the All Blacks in the tournament's final game, while Argentina needed to win by 93 points.

Rugby
Australia
Argentina

