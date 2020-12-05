Australia and Argentina draw 16-16 in Tri Nations

Reece Hodge missed a last-gasp penalty that would have won the game as Australia drew with a weakened Argentina Saturday, a result that rubber-stamped New Zealand as Tri Nations champions.

The match ended 16-16, a fortnight after the two teams played out 15-all draw with Hodge also missing a penalty in the dying seconds of that clash.

The Wallabies needed to earn a bonus point and crush the Pumas by an unlikely 101 points to overhaul the All Blacks in the tournament's final game, while Argentina needed to win by 93 points.