Australian girls too good for home team

Australian girls too good for home team

Basketball action resumed less than 24 hours after the indoor arena had been completely inundated following Sunday's downpour in the city

Hita Prakash
Hita Prakash, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 06 2022, 21:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 05:29 ist
Credit: DH Photo

It took India five minutes from the start of the game to put the first two points on the scoreboard when Australia had raced ahead to 17 by then.

The domination by the team from Down Under was complete as they overpowered the home team to a 116-49 win in their opening Division A, Group A league clash of the FIBA U-18 Asian Women's Championships at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday.

Basketball action resumed less than 24 hours after the indoor arena had been completely inundated following Sunday's downpour in the city. 

Australia, who finished third in the last edition of the event, were in cruise control from the word go as they ended the first quarter 32-8.

Whereas India - promoted to Division A for the first time - found the going tough throughout. During the first 18 minutes, the hosts managed just two 2-pointers and as many 3-pointers with the rest in their 20 points coming from free throws awarded due to Australia's fouls.

While the first half finished with the Aussie girls taking a comfortable 60-25 lead, much of the second half was for India to shed their nervous start to put some resistance against a mighty opponent. And resist, they did but only for a bit. Indians, who found it difficult to penetrate inside the 'D', took their chances to score from outside of it. It paid off initially until the Aussies upped the defence to deny India too many chances before running away with the win.

Australian coach David Herbert's rotation of players at regular intervals of time meant all the 12 players on the bench contributed baskets for their team. The pick of the lot, however, was Isobel Borlase who top-scored with 20 points and 6 assists.

For India, Deepthi Raja shone the brightest with 14 points and 4 assists.

In other Division A, Group A matches, Korea defeated New Zealand 81-64. Group B action saw Japan down Chinese Taipei 90-77 while defending champions China outclassed Indonasia 91-30.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Basketball

What's Brewing

UK's 'other Liz Truss' shoots her way into Twitter fame

UK's 'other Liz Truss' shoots her way into Twitter fame

Now, a matchmaking app for LGBTQIA+ persons in India

Now, a matchmaking app for LGBTQIA+ persons in India

No gamma rays from dwarf galaxy solves astronomy puzzle

No gamma rays from dwarf galaxy solves astronomy puzzle

Ant attack forces people to flee Odisha village

Ant attack forces people to flee Odisha village

Dream and believe: Suriya on finishing 25 yrs in cinema

Dream and believe: Suriya on finishing 25 yrs in cinema

 