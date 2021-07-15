Bahrain Victorious team hotel raided on Tour de France

The Bahrain Victorious cycling team taking part in the Tour de France were subject to police searches at their hotel and team bus, a source close to the dossier told AFP on Thursday.

The team, with two wins on this year's race ahead of stage 18 in the Pyrenees, confirmed the raids and said files had been confiscated.

Slovenian rider Matej Mohoric won stage seven and Dylan Teuns stage eight while a third rider on the team Wout Poels is the current holder of the polka dot jersey given to the rider with the most points in the climb stages.

The team have had excellent results on recent races such as the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France warm up the Criterium du Dauphine.

However, none of their riders is within touching distance of the overall lead of the Tour which winds up on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday.