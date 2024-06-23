Home
Bajrang Punia suspended by NADA for violating anti-doping rule

Punia was handed a provisional suspension for refusing to give his sample for dope test during trials last month.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 June 2024, 07:59 IST
Olympic Medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia was suspended on Sunday by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for an anti-doping rule violation, as reported by ANI.

Punia was handed a provisional suspension for refusing to give his sample for dope test during trials last month.

NADA's Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) had earlier revoked the provisional suspension imposed on Punia till the agency issued a Notice of Charge to the wrestler, who had refused to provide his sample for dope test after the selection trials in March.

With PTI inputs

More to follow...

Published 23 June 2024, 07:59 IST
India NewsSports NewsWrestlingBajrang PuniaNADA

