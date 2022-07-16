Bangalore Summer Derby is wide open

Racing patrons couldn’t have wished for a more exciting Betway Bangalore Summer Derby — a trio of top fillies coming into the big race in good form, a quartet of colts looking in solid touch, a geld with the potential to steal the sweepstakes, a strong monsoon that’s made the track doubly challenging and a tricky draw that’s left even punters bemused.

With three maidens also given a chance to try their luck in the massive Rs 2 crore blue riband event at the Bangalore Turf Club on Sunday and a couple of them getting good starting positions, the bookmakers were scratching their heads to anoint a favourite. While many did agree on Philosophy, the Fillies Championship Stakes winner here last month, they also knew Sunday’s race over 2000 metres is going to be one of the most open in recent years.

Trained by Padmanabhan, one of the most accomplished trainers in the country, Philosophy ran a brilliant race in the Fillies Championship, staving off a strong challenge from Dangerous and King’s Ransom to win by two lengths. A Sandesh, who will be piloting the three-year-old again, guided her beautifully, getting off to a good start and then pulling the trigger at the right moment in the final straight for a polished victory.

King’s Ransom, which finished third in the Fillies Championship after being unable to match Philosophy’s sprint in the final furlong, will be seeking to make amends on Sunday. Trainer Pesi Shroff, who tasted success in the Winter Derby on Republic Day with Zuccarelli, knows exactly what needs to be done and will be hoping his jockey PS Chouhan is able to execute it and land him a Derby double.

Hoping to make life difficult for the fillies is the Colts Championship winner Mojito. Trained by the unassuming MK Jadhav, geld Mojito ran a strategic race in the Colts Championship late last month. Jockey NS Parmar kept him in the pack and then pressed on the accelerator from the outside with about a furlong to go. Once You Go Black, ridden by Suraj Narredu, also hit top gear and following a tense battle, Mojito crossed the line one a half lengths ahead.

Once You Go Black, like filly King’s Ransom, will be looking to seek revenge and what better day to do it than derby. “We know he can be fast, he’s really good at 2000 metres and he can crank it up when needed. We just want him to stay relaxed and if he can stay calm on Sunday, we are confident of pulling off a win,” said trainer James McKeown at the draw ceremony on Friday.

Apart from the four, the ones which can spring a surprise are Supernatural, which led the Colts Championship for a while before losing steam in the end, Success, Cyrenius and Arthur. Given that 13 horses are in the field, making it packed if any of them gets a good start, a nice break or a push at the right time, then they can give the tillers a tough time.

While Padmanabhan, Shroff, McKeown and Jadhav will have pre-race strategies, given the crowded field, the jockeys will be forced to come up with B or C plans.

“There are 2-3 maidens running the race and while I don’t see them winning, I hope they don’t come in the way, block traffic and hinder my chances,” said Padmanabhan.

And lastly, the wet weather too will compound the challenges. Owing to the continuous rain, the track is bound to play heavy, which means the race may not be a fast one. But it’s bound to a thrilling one.