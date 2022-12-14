Bengaluru Bulls two steps away from Pro Kabaddi League silverware

Out of the several Bengaluru teams across franchise leagues in the country, the Bengaluru Bulls have proved to be one of a few formidable sides.

The Bulls, champions of season six and runners-up in season two, have once again proved their worth by storming into the semifinal of the season nine of Pro Kabaddi League.

With 13 wins, eight losses and a draw at the end of 22 grueling games in the league clashes to finish third on the points table, they defeated last year’s champions Dabang Delhi in Eliminator 1 on Tuesday to move into the last-4 stage.

The Mahender Singh-led Bulls will fight it out against table-toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers for a place in the final which promises to be a battle of top raiders - Arjun Deshwal and Bharat.

Jaipur’s Arjun has been the most successful raider of the season so far but Bengaluru’s Bharat has been close on his heels throughout. While all eyes will be on the two attackers come Thursday, other raiders Vikash Kandola and Neeraj Narwal for the Bulls and Panthers’ Rahul Chaudhari will be on a constant hunt for points.

“There are very few raiders in the league who can attack from both sides. Both Bharat and Neeraj are experts in attacking from both sides, whereas Arjun is mostly a right-sided attacker. So this is the biggest advantage we have that gives us a lot of confidence going into the match,” Vikash told DH.

Looking to stop the raiders from unleashing their prowess will be an equally strong defence line from both the ends. Aman with his tackles and holds has been the key for Bulls in this department while Jaipur’s skipper Sunil Kumar has been their wall.

And it will all boil down to the proficiency in defence that will decide the outcome of the semifinal, according to Bull’s coach Randhir Singh.

“If the defensive unit can work well to put up a strong show, then we will do well, because my raiders are in form,” said Randhir, who remains the only unchanged coach of a team since inaugural season of the PKL.

With the combination and balance of the squad looking dangerous, the Bengaluru boys ooze confidence ahead of their important match-up.

Having been knocked-out of the semifinal by the eventual winners in the previous edition, the Bulls are all set to learn from the mistakes to go a step further with a hope to lift their second title this time around.