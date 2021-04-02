Bengaluru Covid-19: Swimmers left in lurch again

With the Covid-19 cases rising in the city and the government announcing fresh restrictions on Friday, the swimmers are once again set to bear the brunt.

The latest restriction has asked pools and gyms to remain shut and that would mean another break in training for a bunch of national swimmers training at the Dolphin Academy in the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence. The mandate says that it would remain closed till April 20.

While the national camp ended on March 22, there are some outstation swimmers, apart from the local international swimmers, who have opted to stay behind and train.

With the Olympic qualification deadline coming up, swimmers might have been looking to prepare and compete in tournaments, like Srihari Nataraj who will leave for an international meet soon.

"As of now, what can we do apart from closing it? We have to talk to the government about the athletes but unfortunately the president is out of town. So let us see," said Karnataka Swimming Association secretary M Satish Kumar.

With the restrictions not differentiating between recreation swimming and competitive swimming, Nihar Ameen - head coach at Dolphin - has been left aghast.

"There is no distinction. I have no idea what we will do about training right now but people in training should be absolutely allowed to continue," he said.

"It's frustrating that they are doing this because swimming is one of the safer sports. As far as I know, there have been no cases in swimming. But, other sports have had cases, so it doesn't make sense for them to shut swimming pools," said Srihari.