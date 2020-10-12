'Big Red Machine' great Joe Morgan dies at 77

Joe Morgan, who played a starring role in the Cincinnati Reds' back-to-back World Series wins in the 1970s, has died at the age of 77, the Reds announced in a statement on Monday.

Morgan, a second baseman who was National League MVP in both the Reds' championship-winning seasons in 1975 and 1976, passed away on Sunday. US reports said Morgan had been battling a nerve condition.

A 10-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove second baseman, Morgan was an integral member of the franchise's dominant "Big Red Machine" era during the 1970s.

"The Reds family is heartbroken. Joe was a giant in the game and was adored by the fans in this city," Reds chief executive Bob Castellini said in a statement.

"He had a lifelong loyalty and dedication to this organization that extended to our current team and front office staff.

"As a cornerstone on one of the greatest teams in baseball history, his contributions to this franchise will live forever. Our hearts ache for his Big Red Machine teammates."

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said Morgan would be remembered as a "symbol of all-around excellence."

"Joe often reminded baseball fans that the player smallest in stature on the field could be the most impactful," Manfred added of the 5ft 5in (1.7m) tall Morgan.

Morgan started his career with Houston before joining the Reds in 1971, where he remained until 1980, when he returned to Houston before further stints with the San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics.