Bollywood celebrates Neeraj Chopra's win

Bollywood celebrates Neeraj Chopra's win at World Championships: More power to you

Chopra, who had come into the showpiece as a hot medal favourite, produced a best throw of 88.13 metres to finish second

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 24 2022, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 22:53 ist
Chopra scripted history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships. Credit: AP photo

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Ayushmann Khurrana on Sunday congratulated Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra for winning the silver medal at the World Championships in the javelin throw final.

Chopra scripted history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final held in the United States.

Kareena took to Instagram and shared the news of Chopra's win with a silver medal GIF and clap emoticons. 

Read | Comeback was challenging: Neeraj Chopra on winning Silver at World Athletics Championships

"Congratulations Neeraj Chopra," Anushka wrote. 

Ayushmann posted on Instagram, "Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on winning India’s first ever silver at the World Athletics Championships!"

Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar also praised the 24-year-old athlete on his achievement.

"Congratulations @neeraj_____chopra for winning a silver at the World Athletics Championship 2022. More power to you," Malhotra wrote.

Rao hailed Chopra as the "champion of the champions". "Another one for the country. Congratulations brother," he added.

Chopra, who had come into the showpiece as a hot medal favourite, produced a best throw of 88.13 metres to finish second.

Anju Bobby George, a renowned long jumper, was the first Indian to win a medal - bronze in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Neeraj Chopra
Javelin throw
Sports News
World Championships
Anushka Sharma
Kareena Kapoor Khan

What's Brewing

In Pics: Wildfires rage across US, Europe

In Pics: Wildfires rage across US, Europe

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

How this K'taka school persevered to escape closure

How this K'taka school persevered to escape closure

Cricketers at crossroads: To break or not to break

Cricketers at crossroads: To break or not to break

With Sindhu, Srikanth, India's hopes high for badminton

With Sindhu, Srikanth, India's hopes high for badminton

Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George

Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George

Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales

Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales

When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded

When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded

 