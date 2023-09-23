Boxers eye Olympic berths and more medals

Nikhat’s first hurdle seems to be a daunting one as she is up against two-time Asian Champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam. The 29-year-old Nguyen was the 27-year-old Indian’s opponent at the World Championships final in March in Delhi. But the Hyderabadi will take confidence from the fact that she had cruised to a 5-0 win to defend her world title successfully.