Brilliant Dahiya wins gold, Bajrang settles for silver

India’s Ravi Dahiya claimed the gold medal in 57kg men’s freestyle category at the Asian Wrestling Championship here on Saturday.

Dahiya got the better of Tajikistan’s Hikmatullo Vohidov 10-0 on technical superiority in the second half.

However, Bajrang Punia had to settle for silver as he fell short in the final of 65kg category, losing 2-10 to Japan’s Takuto Otoguro at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

Dahiya’s medal was India’s only gold of the day as three other grapplers lost their respective final bouts, including Bajrang. In the 97kg category, Satywart Kadian lost to Iran’s Mojtaba Mohammadshafie Goliej 0-10 in the final.

In the semifinal, Uzbekistan’s Nurislam Sanayev too could not challenge Ravi much. He won all his bouts by technical superiority, beating Tajikistan’s Dzhamshed Shafirov, Ubbekistan’s Abbos Rakhmonov and Iran’s Amirhossein Azim Maghsoudi.

Help for Pakistan

The three-member Pakistan squad and 17 others from different countries are competing with the financial support of world governing body UWW.

The National Federations are supposed to pay for their travelling squads but the United World Wrestling (UWW) recently decided to support nations who are not financially strong.

Tayab Raza (97kg), Zaman Anwar (125kg) and Muhammad Bilal (61kg) are competing from Pakistan and their stay has been sponsored by the UWW.