Candidates Tournament 2024: Exciting contests on the cards in round 11

Round 11 has exciting fare in store with all three Indians wielding whites taking on the top three pre- tournament favourites.

Gukesh is pitted against Caruana, Pragg plays Nakamura and Vidit versus Nepomniachtchi. All the three Indians have finished their encounters against themselves as is the norm.



Gukesh has a comparatively easier draw in the remaining rounds, taking on Caruana, Abasov, Alireza and Nakmura respectively while Pragg is pitted against Nakamura, Nepomniachtchi, Caruana and Abasov respectively. Vidit will play Nepomniachtchi, Caruana, Abasov and Alireza respectively.

All the three Indians in fray may not be the rating favourites but are dangerous opponents, capable of pulling any major upset. Incidentally all three have been playing above their rating strength.

Vidit pierced Nakmura twice and is the only Indian in the tournament to have notched up three victories. Gukesh has been calm, composed and in control of the board. Pragg has impressed with his preparation while Vidit has been volatile with three wins and two losses. All the three Indians have shown some superb temperament to bounce back strongly after losses, not overawed either by ratings or reputations indicating their strong mental strength.

Nepomniachtchi gunning for a hat-trick of Candidates titles is the only unbeaten player in fray. He may not have dominated the games but showed dour defence to wriggle out of unpleasant positions. Caruana, the only player above the Elo 2800 mark here has had a slow, sedate start but never the less has managed to keep pace with the pack. Nakamura has been impressive and despite two shocking losses to Vidit, his three victories have ensured that he stays in strong contention for the title.

Round 11 Pairings

R Praggnanandhaa (5.5) vs Hikaru Nakamura (5.5);

Vidit Gujrathi (5) vs Nepomniachtchi (6)

D Gukesh (6) vs Fabiano Caruana (5.5);

Alireza Firouzja (3.5) vs Nijat Abasov (3)

Women’s Section

Tan Zhongyi (6.5) vs Kateryna Lagno (5.5);

Konerun Humpy (4.5) vs Nurgyul Salimova (4);

R Vaishal i (3.5) vs Alexandra Goryachkina (5.5);

Lei Tingjie (6.5) vs Anna Muzychuk (4)

Standings after Round 10:

Open:

1-2. Gukesh, Nepomniachtchi – 6

3-5. Caruana, Nakamura, Praggnanandhaa – 5½

6. Vidit – 5

7. Firouzja – 3½

8. Abasov – 3

Women’s:

1-2. Tan, Lei – 6½

3-4. Goryachkina, Lagno – 5½

5. Koneru – 4½

6-7. Salimova, A. Muzychuk – 4

8. Vaishali – 3½