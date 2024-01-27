Emerging out of shadows

We went for our classes together, trained together but we also had our fair share of fights like most siblings! There was a time when I felt alienated because of Praggs early success... More so as he would be the focus of all the attention and perhaps this did affect my game as the pressure of keeping up with him took its toll. Constant reassurance from my parents and Ramesh sir helped me to overcome these negative emotions, more so as I realised and acknowledged that Praggs is a rare talent. The pandemic played a big part in binding us together again as it provided ample opportunity to train and talk together. Today Pragg is my go-to person for any problem, personal or professional. It is like having a 24/7 chess training partner at home itself, a fact that I have started cherishing. In fact, I had almost decided against playing the strong Qatar Masters last year after a disappointing stint at the Asian Games but Praggs talked me out of it and I made the third GM norm there.