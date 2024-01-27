Emerging out of shadows

She maybe shy, soft-spoken and a self-proclaimed introvert but her steely determination and the ability to silently raise the bar on demand puts the 22-year-old Vaishali Rameshbabu in a league of her own. For long she had carried the tag of being just the elder sister of prodigy Praggnanandhaa (four years her junior) whose meteoric rise in the chess world has been in stark contrast to her slow and steady one!
Even as Pragg reached the finals of the World Cup to earn a right to the elite Candidates event, Vaishali blazed her own trail. The plucky youngster became India’s 84th Grandmaster (GM) and only the third Indian woman after Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli to do so. She triumphed against all odds and expectations but in a masterful way to clinch the FIDE Grand Swiss and also earned a qualification slot to the Women’s Candidates. They thus became the first brother-sister duo in the world to qualify for the Candidates. En route, the duo has bagged age-level world titles, team and individual bronzes at Chess Olympiad and Arjuna awards.
Excerpts.
Tell us about your qualification to Candidates...
I am very excited to play Candidates (eight-player event to decide the Challenger for the world title) considering that last year it was not even my goal to qualify for this elite event. But now that I have earned a slot, I want to make the most of this opportunity. In fact, I am already looking forward to this event scheduled in April in Canada.
How does it feel to be first siblings to make it to Candidates?
It’s a great moment for the family, especially since both of us surpassed our expectations by qualifying earlier than what we had planned. We have won many world youth tournaments together and now we are entering the biggest stage of our careers together. This is for the first time that the Candidates and the Women’s Candidates would be held concurrently at the same venue which should work fine for us.
How was it growing up with Pragg and chess together?
We went for our classes together, trained together but we also had our fair share of fights like most siblings! There was a time when I felt alienated because of Praggs early success... More so as he would be the focus of all the attention and perhaps this did affect my game as the pressure of keeping up with him took its toll. Constant reassurance from my parents and Ramesh sir helped me to overcome these negative emotions, more so as I realised and acknowledged that Praggs is a rare talent. The pandemic played a big part in binding us together again as it provided ample opportunity to train and talk together. Today Pragg is my go-to person for any problem, personal or professional. It is like having a 24/7 chess training partner at home itself, a fact that I have started cherishing. In fact, I had almost decided against playing the strong Qatar Masters last year after a disappointing stint at the Asian Games but Praggs talked me out of it and I made the third GM norm there.
The influence of GM RB Ramesh as a coach...
I started working with Ramesh sir as a very raw 13-year-old along with Pragg and this ten-year journey has been an amazing and fruitful one. I didn’t have even a single norm nor even had the slightest idea of earning a FIDE title. I have learnt everything possible from Ramesh sir as we neither owned a laptop nor knew how to use one back then! Ramesh sir taught us the way to study and prepare for openings in general and for specific opponents, using chess softwares. In fact he was instrumental in guiding both of us in every possible way. It was a memorable moment when he was awarded the Dronacharya award and I, the Arjuna award a few days back.
How was it winning against Magnus Carlsen as a 12-year-old?
Carlsen was challenger to Anand in the 2013 World Championship match in Chennai and had visited our school, Vellamal high school for a promotional simultaneous event. I did play that event and scored a victory over him, just before he won the World title for the first time.
At what point did you think of chess as a career?
It was not exactly a thought-out decision. I kept playing tournaments and winning prizes and it was sort of a natural progression that chess became an integral part of my life and also my profession. Pragg on the other hand got interested as a 4-year-old and my parents had to get another chess set for him as he kept distracting me.
Who is your inspiration?
Our school had a history of inviting eminent sports personalities and once Anand sir was invited as a special guest right after winning a World title. Meeting him was an inspiration in itself and it really fuelled my chess aspirations. Till date he is my idol, as a sportsman and as a gentleman. I and Pragg have also benefited immensely from the WestBridge Anand Chess Academy (WACA) under the guidance of Anand sir.
How big has been the role of your parents?
They have sacrificed a lot for us. My mother Nagalakshmi, a homemaker accompanies both Pragg and me to all the tournaments so that we can focus on playing without having to worry about anything else. My father Rameshbabu, a bank manager, handles the logistical part like tickets and hotel reservations. Sometimes I and Pragg are playing in two different tournaments in different parts of the world and my mother has to really juggle and dash to both places.
What are your future goals?
Immediate goal is to enhance my rating and make my game stronger. Of course the ultimate goal is to win the Women’s World Championship.