Chess: Vaishali shines as Indian women beat Vietnam in Asian Games

In the India-Vietnam match, R Vaishali scored the first win with black pieces against WGM Vo Thi Kim Phung.
Last Updated 30 September 2023, 14:32 IST

The second-seeded Indian women's team registered a 2.5-1.5 win over Vietnam in the second round of the team event in the Asian Games, here on Saturday.

The top-seeded men's team was held to a 2-2 draw by a strong Uzbekistan team with all four matches ending in draws.

The country's top player, Koneru Humpy, and Vantika Agarwal drew their games.

On the fourth board, B Savitha Shri drew against Thi Bao Tram Hoang as India closed out a 2.5-1.5 victory.

Meanwhile, it was a solid draw for India against Uzbekistan.

D Gukesh was under pressure on the top board against Nodirbek Abdusattorov, but managed to hold on for a draw.

R Praggnanandhaa had an edge in the middlegame against Javokhir Sindarov, but could not force a win. Vidit S Gujrathi drew against Nodirbek Yakubboev and Arjun Erigaisi held on for a draw in his game against Shamsiddin Vokhidov.

Both the Indian men and women had won their opening round matches by 3.5-0.5 margins on Friday.

(Published 30 September 2023, 14:32 IST)
