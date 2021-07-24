China's Wang scores 4 to deny Zambia in 8-goal thriller

China's Wang scores 4 to deny Zambia in 8-goal thriller

Wang became only the third player to score four goals in a match at the Games

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jul 24 2021, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 17:04 ist
China's midfielder Wang Shuang (2nd-R) shoots to score a penalty past Zambia's goalkeeper Hazel Nali. Credit: AFP Photo

China's Wang Shuang scored four goals including a late penalty as the Asian side grabbed a 4-4 draw with Zambia in the Olympics women's soccer tournament at Rifu's Miyagi Stadium on Saturday after Babra Banda netted her second hat-trick in as many games.

Zambia, thrashed 10-3 by the Netherlands in their Group F opener, found themselves down 3-0 after first-half strikes by Wang and in real danger of another big defeat, but responded through a Banda penalty and Racheal Kundananji's goal.

China, who had conceded five goals in their opening defeat by Brazil, let in a third as the in-form Banda struck again in the 46th minute.

The 21-year-old Banda who plays for China's Shanghai Shengli netted in the 69th minute to take her tally to six goals in two games.

But China had a sting in their tail as Wang stepped up to convert from the spot with seven minutes left to secure a point before they were reduced to 10 women after Li Qingtong was sent off.

Wang became only the third player to score four goals in a match at the Games and second in the tournament after Dutchwoman Vivianne Miedema.

Earlier, Canada forward Janine Beckie scored in either half as they beat Chile 2-1 at the Sapporo Dome.

Manchester City's Beckie thundered in the opener six minutes before the break after latching on to a cross by Nichelle Prince before the pair combined again after the break to double their team's advantage.

A well-timed run allowed Beckie to get on the end of a pass by Prince and the 26-year-old forward made no mistake as she finished past Chile's Christiane Endler.

Chile pulled a goal back through Karen Araya in the 57th minute to ensure a nervy finish but Canada held on for their first win after a 1-1 stalemate in their opening Group E encounter against hosts Japan.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Olympics
Tokyo 2020
China
Zambia

What's Brewing

Charles and Diana's 'wedding of the century'

Charles and Diana's 'wedding of the century'

Things to consider before signing up for space tourism

Things to consider before signing up for space tourism

14 powerful leaders on Pegasus potential target list

14 powerful leaders on Pegasus potential target list

Olympics: Indian contingent dazzles at opening ceremony

Olympics: Indian contingent dazzles at opening ceremony

'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' web series review

'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' web series review

DH Toon | 'Tell them there is no data available'

DH Toon | 'Tell them there is no data available'

'Most unvaccinated Americans don't want Covid-19 shots'

'Most unvaccinated Americans don't want Covid-19 shots'

Scientists finish the human genome at last

Scientists finish the human genome at last

First Hydrogen-powered Olympic flame debuts in Tokyo

First Hydrogen-powered Olympic flame debuts in Tokyo

Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil

Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil

 