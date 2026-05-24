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Chinese era in pro snooker

With the glass ceiling shattered, it was time for the Chinese, who barely fail when they set their sights on something, to step on the pedal.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 23:12 IST
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Zhao Xintong
Zhao Xintong
Aditya Mehta 
Aditya Mehta 
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Published 23 May 2026, 23:12 IST
ChinaSports NewsSnooker

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