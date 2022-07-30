Common Wealth Games: Srihari Nataraj in finals for 100m backstroke

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj has qualified for the finals of men's 100m backstroke after clocking 54:55 seconds in the semi-final event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.
The 21-year-old finished fourth in his heat and seventh overall to secure a berth in the medal event that will take place on Sunday.
South African Pieter Coetze, however, was the fastest swimmer across both the semi-finals, clocking 53.67s on day one of the competition.
Also Read | Commonwealth Games Live: Srihari Nataraj books final berth in men's 100m backstroke
The Bengaluru lad will now set his sights on becoming the second Indian swimmer to bag a ever medal in the Commonwealth Games since Prasanta Karmakar's historic bronze in the para-swimming event at the Delhi CWG in 2010.
At the Tokyo Olympics last year, Nataraj had become the first Indian to swim in the classification A heat. The young swimmer had clocked 54:31s to finish 27th in the men's 100m backstroke event.
Earlier, in men's 400m Freestyle heats, Kushagra Rawat failed to advance to the semifinals after clocking 3:57.45 to finish 14th overall.
Sajan Prakash too missed out in the men's 50m butterfly event as he finished eighth clocking 25.01s.
