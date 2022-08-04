CWG 2022 Medal Tally: Where does India stand?

Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: Where does India stand?

Australia leads the tally with more than 100 medals

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk
  • Aug 04 2022, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 16:38 ist
India's Mirabai Chanu reacts after winning the gold medal in the women's 49kg weightlifting category match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

The Commonwealth Games 2022 kickstarted on July 29, 2022 with a breathtaking opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, UK. 

Australia leads the tally with more than 100 medals as India sits on the 7th spot.

Here's a list of Indian sportspersons who won at the Commonwealth Games 2022:

Gold: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Women's Weightlifting, 49 kg); Achinta Sheuli (Men's Weightlifting, 73 kg); Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Men's Weightlifting, 67 kg), Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sanil Shetty, and Sharath Achanta (Men's Table Tennis Championship); Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey (Women's Fours- Lawn Bowls).

Silver: Sanket Sargar (Men's Weightlifting ,55 kg); Shushila Likmabam (Women's Judo Championship, 48 kg); Bindyarani Sorokhaibam (Women's Weightlifting, 55 kg); Vikas Thakur (Men's Weightlifting, 96 kg).

Bronze: Harjinder Kaur (Women's Weightlifting, 71 kg); Gururaja Poojar (Men's Weightlifting, 61 kg); Vijay Kumar Yadav (Men's Judo, 60 kg).

Check out DH's latest videos

