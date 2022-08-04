Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: Where does India stand?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 kickstarted on July 29, 2022 with a breathtaking opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, UK.

Australia leads the tally with more than 100 medals as India sits on the 7th spot.

Here's a list of Indian sportspersons who won at the Commonwealth Games 2022:

Gold: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Women's Weightlifting, 49 kg); Achinta Sheuli (Men's Weightlifting, 73 kg); Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Men's Weightlifting, 67 kg), Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sanil Shetty, and Sharath Achanta (Men's Table Tennis Championship); Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey (Women's Fours- Lawn Bowls).

Silver: Sanket Sargar (Men's Weightlifting ,55 kg); Shushila Likmabam (Women's Judo Championship, 48 kg); Bindyarani Sorokhaibam (Women's Weightlifting, 55 kg); Vikas Thakur (Men's Weightlifting, 96 kg).

Bronze: Harjinder Kaur (Women's Weightlifting, 71 kg); Gururaja Poojar (Men's Weightlifting, 61 kg); Vijay Kumar Yadav (Men's Judo, 60 kg).