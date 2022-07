Commonwealth Games Day 1: India Schedule

Following is India's schedule on competition day one of the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

Swimming:

Kushagra Rawat - 400m FreeStyle Heats (3:00 pm)

Ashish Kumar Singh - 100m BackStroke S9 Heats (3:00 pm)

Sajan Prakash - 50m Butterfly Heats (3:00 pm)

Srihari Nataraj - 100m BackStroke H (3:00 pm)

Kushagra Rawat - (if qualified)- 400m Freestyle Final (1:30 pm)

Ashish Kumar Singh - (if qualified)- 100m Backstroke S9 Final (11:30 pm)

Sajan Prakash - (if qualified)- 50m Butterfly Semis (11:30 pm)

Srihari Nataraj - (if qualified)- 100m Backstroke Semis (11:30 pm)

Boxing:

Shiva Thapa - men's 63.5kg Round of 32 (5pm)

Gymnastics:

Yogeshwar, Satyajit, Saif - men's individual and team qualifying (1:30 pm)

Men's team final (if qualified) (10:00 pm)

Hockey:

India v Ghana- Women Group Stage (6:30 pm)

Lawn Balls:

Nayanmoni - Women Singles (1:00 pm)

Dinesh, Navneet, Chandan- Men Triples (1:00 pm)

Sunil, Mridul- Men Pair Round 1 (7:30 pm)

Rupa, Tania, Lovely- Women Four Round 1 (7:30 pm)

Squash:

Saurav, Ramit, Abhay - Round of 64 (4:30 pm)

Joshna, Sunayna, Anahat- Round of 64 (4:30 pm)

Men Singles - Round of 64 (10:30 pm)

Women Singles - Round of 64 (10:30 pm)

Table Tennis:

Men Team - Qualifying Round 1 (2:00 pm)

Women Team- Qualifying Round 1 (2:00 pm)

Men Team- Qualifying Round 2 (8:30 pm)

Women Team- Qualifying Round 2 (8:30 pm)

Track Cycling:

Vishwajeet, Naman, Venkappa, Anantha, Dinesh- Men Team Pursuit Qualification (2:30 pm)

Mayuri, Triyasha, Shushikala- Women Team Sprint Qualification (2:30 pm)

Rojit, Ronaldo, David, Esow- Men Team Sprint Qualification (2:30 pm)

Men Team Pursuit Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

Women Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

Men Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

Triathlon:

Adarsh, Vishwanath - Men Final (3:30 pm)

Sanjana, Pragnya- Women Final (5:30 pm).

Badminton:

India vs Pakistan - group stage of mixed team event (6:30 pm).