Coronavirus effect: Badminton World Federation cancels 2020 European Championships

COVID-19: BWF cancels 2020 European Championships

Reuters
  • Jun 10 2020, 17:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

This year's European Badminton Championships have been cancelled due to the unavailability of dates in a revamped calendar following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Wednesday.

The tournament, which was originally scheduled for April 21-26 in Kiev, was postponed after the badminton season was suspended in March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Badminton Europe and the Ukrainian Badminton Federation will retain the right to host the continental championship next year from April 27-May 2.

After holding talks with the tournament organisers, the BWF has also cancelled the Swiss Open as it was no longer feasible to included the event in a packed World Tour programme which resumes in September.

The Swiss Open, a Super 300 event on the World Tour, was due to take place from March 17-22.

The World Tour is set to restart with the Taipei Open from Sept. 1-6, while the season-ending World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China has been pushed back a week and will now finish on Dec. 20.

