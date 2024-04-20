Could Dommaraju Gukesh go all the way? All eyes on 17-year-old ahead of Sunday's game

Nepomniatchtchi, gunning for his third title in a row at the Candidates, is the only unbeaten player in this tournament while Hikaru Nakamura is much buoyed up after a hat-trick of victories. Fabiano Caruana, after a disappointing start, has gradually been getting into rhythm and all these three players have experience on their side, not to mention that they are the favourites, in terms of ratings. Gukesh, on the other hand, has made a fantastic debut and has nothing to lose or fear as he plays the last two games on the biggest platform of his career.

Gukesh is pitted against Alireza Firouzja in the 13th round and will be out for revenge after having lost to him in the first half of the event. Firouzja was touted by many as the player to watch out for before the start of the tournament, but has been bogged down by losses. Gukesh needs to press for victory if possible in this game as he will be playing Nakamura in the final 14th round .

The big game tomorrow however is the one between Nepomniachtchi and Nakamura, with the former on an unbeaten streak and the latter running on momentum, having been involved in five consecutive, decisive games. A draw here would enhance Gukesh’s chances. Nepomniachtchi has a tough draw as he is then, in the 14th round, pitted against Fabiano Caruana who is on a win-on-demand situation in both games to stay in contention for the title. Caruana takes on Pragg in the 13th round and if the Indian can win this game, it would boost to Gukesh’s chances.

Pressure and nerves in all probability might decide games, with the stakes so high—dull short draws may not help anyone’s chances. Interestingly, all the big fights have sort of been reserved for the last couple of games. Gukesh has impressed with his game and his ability to stay calm at all times and if he can combine these qualities together for the next couple of games, he will be heading for something no one had predicted or dreamt about.