Could Dommaraju Gukesh go all the way? All eyes on 17-year-old ahead of Sunday's game

Will 17-year-old Dommaraju Gukesh become the youngest ever chess player in the history of the game to clinch the ongoing FIDE Candidates 2024 Chess tournament at Toronto is the question now in the minds of the enthusiasts and professionals following this event.
With just two more rounds remaining after the final fourth rest day, this elite eight player Double Round Robin event is tantalizingly poised, with Gukesh sharing the joint lead with Hikaru Nakamura and Ian Nepomniachtchi, all having tallied 7.5 points each after 12 rounds, with Fabiano Caruana trailing by just half a point.
All four players are in contention for the title with, the winner earning the right to challenge World Champion Ding Liren of China for a shot at glory.
The Women’s section is however promises to be a two horse race with Tan Zhongyi leading with 8 points and Lei Tingjie a close second with 7.5 points. Koneru Humpy, Kateryna Lagno and Alexsandra Goryachkina are following at a distance with 6 points each. Vaishali has tallied 5.5 points after winning three successive games. Thus, as it stands tournament would become wide open only in case the in-form Zhongyi loses both her games.
Nepomniatchtchi, gunning for his third title in a row at the Candidates, is the only unbeaten player in this tournament while Hikaru Nakamura is much buoyed up after a hat-trick of victories. Fabiano Caruana, after a disappointing start, has gradually been getting into rhythm and all these three players have experience on their side, not to mention that they are the favourites, in terms of ratings. Gukesh, on the other hand, has made a fantastic debut and has nothing to lose or fear as he plays the last two games on the biggest platform of his career.
Gukesh is pitted against Alireza Firouzja in the 13th round and will be out for revenge after having lost to him in the first half of the event. Firouzja was touted by many as the player to watch out for before the start of the tournament, but has been bogged down by losses. Gukesh needs to press for victory if possible in this game as he will be playing Nakamura in the final 14th round .
The big game tomorrow however is the one between Nepomniachtchi and Nakamura, with the former on an unbeaten streak and the latter running on momentum, having been involved in five consecutive, decisive games. A draw here would enhance Gukesh’s chances. Nepomniachtchi has a tough draw as he is then, in the 14th round, pitted against Fabiano Caruana who is on a win-on-demand situation in both games to stay in contention for the title. Caruana takes on Pragg in the 13th round and if the Indian can win this game, it would boost to Gukesh’s chances.
Pressure and nerves in all probability might decide games, with the stakes so high—dull short draws may not help anyone’s chances. Interestingly, all the big fights have sort of been reserved for the last couple of games. Gukesh has impressed with his game and his ability to stay calm at all times and if he can combine these qualities together for the next couple of games, he will be heading for something no one had predicted or dreamt about.
Round 13 Pairings:
Nepomniachtchi vs Nakamura
Praggnanandhaa vs Caruana
Vidit vs Abasov
Gukesh Vs Firouzja
Women’s section
Salimova vs Lagno
Zhongyi vs Goryachkina
Humpy vs Muzychuk
Vaishali vs Tingjie
Standings after Round 12
Men:
1st: Gukesh, Nakamura, Nepomniachtchi—7.5 points each
4th: Caruana—7 points
5th: Praggnanandhaa—6 points
6th: Vidit—5 points
7th: Firouzja—4.5 points
8th: Abasov—3 points
Women:
1st: Tan Zhongyi—8 points
2nd: Lei Tingjie—7.5 points
3rd to 5th: Koneru Humpy, Kateryna Lagno, Aleksandra Oryachkina—6 points each
6th. R Vaishali—5.5 points
7th and 8th: Nurgyul Salimova and Anna Muzychuk—4.5 points each