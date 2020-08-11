Covid-19 positive Mandeep hospitalised

India hockey striker Mandeep Singh, who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, was admitted to SS Sparsh Hospital late in the night after his condition turned from mild to moderate.

"During night monitoring of vitals on August 10 (Monday) it was found that Mandeep Singh's blood oxygen level was dropping below normal which indicated that he is moving from mild to moderate severity of Covid," said a statement from the Sports Authority of India.

"SAI authorities on campus took an immediate decision to shift him to SS Sparsh multispeciality hospital as a precautionary measure. His condition is currently stable."

After the players -- both men and women and their respective support staff -- reported for the national camp here at SAI South Centre, tests were carried out on all of them. Five players -- captain Manpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar and Krishan B Pathak -- tested positive for Covid-19 last Friday with Mandeep joining that list on Monday.

Ever since the five players tested positive, SAI has been working proactively to ensure they get the right treatment and contain the spread to other campers. While SAI has roped in an in-house doctor, the Karnataka government has also deputed one. Additionally, SAI has got onboard expert doctors from Manipal Hospital, who have also attended to the players.