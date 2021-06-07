Covid-afflicted Milkha Singh and his wife are improving

Covid-afflicted Milkha Singh and his wife's health improving

The 91-year-old Milkha is admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jun 07 2021, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2021, 20:15 ist
Milkha Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

There is continuous improvement in the condition of sprint icon Milkha Singh and his wife Nirmal Kaur as they battle Covid-19 in the Intensive Care Units of separate hospitals here, read a statement from their family on Monday.

The 91-year-old Milkha is admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), while his 82-year-old wife, who is a former national volleyball captain, is at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

"Milkha Ji continues to improve and his condition is stable. However, he is still in the ICU. Mrs Nirmal Milkha Ji is stable and improving. She is battling hard," read the statement issued by the family.

Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped. He was previously admitted to Fortis hospital.

"We are grateful for your prayers and good wishes," the family said.

The two are suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Milkha Singh
Coronavirus
Covid-19

What's Brewing

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'

The Lead: Manoj Bajpayee on 'The Family Man'

 