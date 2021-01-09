Covid cases force postponement of Racing 92-La Rochelle Top 14 match

Racing 92-La Rochelle match postponed due to Covid-19

A new series of tests on Friday revealed "three new cases of Covid-19 within the professional team," said La Rochelle

La Rochelle's Jeremy Sinzelle is tackled during the French Top 14 rugby union match between Agen and La Rochelle on January 2. Credit: AFP Photo

The crunch Top 14 match between Racing 92 and leaders La Rochelle on Sunday was postponed indefinitely following further positive cases of Covid-19 at La Rochelle.

The match was initially scheduled for Saturday but was then moved to Sunday by the LNR, the body that runs professional rugby in France after La Rochelle revealed they had one player who had tested positive and two others showing symptoms.

A new series of tests on Friday revealed "three new cases of Covid-19... within the professional team," said La Rochelle. "The entire group remains in isolation."

The LNR has not rescheduled the match.

Going into round 14, La Rochelle head the Top 14 table with Racing three points behind in third.

